Police Suspect Ukrainian Citizens Of Stealing Renoir Painting From Vienna Museum In November 2018

The National Police suspect Ukrainian citizens of stealing a painting by Pierre-Auguste Renoir from a museum in Vienna (Austria) in November 2018.

National Police Chief Serhii Kniazev announced this at a news briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He recalled that a painting by French artist Paul Signac, which had been stolen from a museum in Nancy (France) on May 24, 2018, was found with the Ukrainian citizens that are suspected of killing jeweler Serhii Kyseliov in Kyiv.

According to Kniazev, this same group of Ukrainians may have been involved in the theft of a painting by French artist Pierre-Auguste Renoir from a Museum in Vienna on November 26, 2018.

“We are currently working with our Austrian counterparts. We have great reason to believe that it was this group that committed this crime,” the head of the National Police said.

He noted that six more paintings were seized from the criminals.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine intends to return the “Port de La Rochelle” painting by French artist Paul Signac, which is worth USD 1.5 million, to France.