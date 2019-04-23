subscribe to newsletter
23 April 2019, Tuesday, 17:10 16
Banks' Profit UAH 4.5 Billion In March

In March 2019, solvent banks' net profit made UAH 4.5 billion.

The National Bank of Ukraine has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Banks' revenues for January-March made UAH 58.006 billion, and expenditures - UAH 44.839 billion.

Net profit of banks for January-March made UAH 13.167 billion, and in March banks earned UAH 4.476 billion.

The interest income of banks in January-March made UAH 37.915 billion, expenditures - UAH 18.378 billion, commission income - UAH 13.968 billion, expenditures - UAH 3.971 billion.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2018, solvent banks received a net profit of UAH 21.7 billion.

Under the results of 2017, 19 out of 82 banks operating at that time were unprofitable.

