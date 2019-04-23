Groysman Does Not Disclose Format Of His Participation In Rada Election

Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman has not yet disclosed the format of his participation in the election to the Verkhovna Rada.

He said this to journalists during a working visit to Kyiv region, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“You asked me a year ago, would I run for president. I told you, I won’t stand for election. I kept my word? A year ago, you asked me if I would go to parliament. I said that I would take an active part in parliamentary campaign. I want to confirm this today - I will participate in the parliamentary campaign... The format of participation - you will learn about it," he said.

The Prime Minister said that he wants to go to the Verkhovna Rada with "the union of professional people who can do their job efficiently."

However, he did not answer the question whether he is ready to unite in the future parliament with the political force of Volodymyr Zelenskyi, who won the presidential election.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Groysman does not intend to resign before the parliamentary election to be held on October 27.