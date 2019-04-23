Belarus Suspends Exports Of Light-Oil Products To Ukraine, Poland, Baltic Countries

Belarus has suspended exports of light-oil products to Ukraine, Poland, and the Baltic countries.

Russian newspaper Kommersant reports this citing Sergei Grib, deputy CEO of the Belarusian Oil Company, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The reason for the suspension of exports of light-oil products to Ukraine, Poland, and the Baltic countries is supplies of Russian oil of poor quality.

The exports of light-oil products to the countries will resume after the resolution of question of Russian oil supplies to Belarus.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, following the suspension of exports of petroleum products from Belarus the A-95 Consulting Group said it was necessary to find alternative sources of supplies.

The government of the Russian Federation has banned exports of crude and petroleum products to Ukraine starting June 1, 2019.

In January - March 2019, Ukraine imported from Russia petroleum products for USD 459.9 million (41.45% of the imports).