subscribe to newsletter
26.7 27
29.9 30.45
˟
  • Home
  • News
  • Economy
  • Belarus Suspends Exports Of Light-Oil Products To Ukraine, Poland, Baltic Countries
23 April 2019, Tuesday, 13:44 11
Economy 2019-04-23T13:47:01+03:00
Ukrainian news
Belarus Suspends Exports Of Light-Oil Products To Ukraine, Poland, Baltic Countries

Belarus Suspends Exports Of Light-Oil Products To Ukraine, Poland, Baltic Countries

Belarus has suspended exports of light-oil products to Ukraine, Poland, and the Baltic countries.

Russian newspaper Kommersant reports this citing Sergei Grib, deputy CEO of the Belarusian Oil Company, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The reason for the suspension of exports of light-oil products to Ukraine, Poland, and the Baltic countries is supplies of Russian oil of poor quality.

The exports of light-oil products to the countries will resume after the resolution of question of Russian oil supplies to Belarus.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, following the suspension of exports of petroleum products from Belarus the A-95 Consulting Group said it was necessary to find alternative sources of supplies.

The government of the Russian Federation has banned exports of crude and petroleum products to Ukraine starting June 1, 2019.

In January - March 2019, Ukraine imported from Russia petroleum products for USD 459.9 million (41.45% of the imports).

Больше новостей о: Ukraine Poland Belarus export light-oil products Baltic countries

Archive
News
Groysman Does Not Disclose Format Of His Participation In Rada Election 13:52
Belarus Suspends Exports Of Light-Oil Products To Ukraine, Poland, Baltic Countries 13:44
Source: State Bureau Of Investigation Holding Searches In NACB 13:40
Judges Of Kyiv Administrative Court Urge PGO To Open Case Against Poroshenko Following His Comments On Ruling In PrivatBank's Case 13:28
Zakarpattia Governor Moskal Resigns 13:18
more news
Zelenskyi To Present Action Plan For Donbas 23:18
Femen Activist Undressed At Polling Station In Kyiv Where Zelenskyi Votes 14:24
Saakashvili Asking SBU To Lift Ban On His Entry To Ukraine, Acquires Air Ticket For April 22 23:56
Zelenskyi Ready To Listen To Poroshenko’s Advice 23:15
Zelenskyi - 73.17%, Poroshenko – 24.50% Following Calculation Of 95.06% E-Ballot Papers By CEC 13:20
more news
Opora: 49.3% Of Voters Vote In 2nd Round Of Presidential Election At 4 PM 19:39
President Trump Congratulates Zelenskyi On Victory In Presidential Election, Assures Of Further Support To Ukraine – U.S. Special Representative For Ukraine Volker 13:31
Police Receive 1,068 Reports Of Violations In Presidential Election, Open 12 Criminal Cases As Of 6 PM 19:43
Zelenskyi To Protect Ukrainian Language 22:46
Groysman Congratulates Zelenskyi On Victory And Thanks Poroshenko For Work 23:11
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok