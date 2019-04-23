Judges Of Kyiv Administrative Court Urge PGO To Open Case Against Poroshenko Following His Comments On Ruling In PrivatBank's Case

Judges Of Kyiv Administrative Court Urge PGO To Open Case Against Poroshenko Following His Comments On Ruling

Three judges of the Kyiv District Administrative Court urge the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine and the State Bureau of Investigation to open a criminal case against President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko following his comments on the court ruling in the case of nationalization of PrivatBank.

The press service of the Kyiv District Administrative Court announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The statement reads that judges Ihor Kachur, Volodymyr Keleberda, and Vitalii Ameliokhin have applied to the chairperson of the High Council of Public Justice with a statement on interference in their activities. They have also applied to the Prosecutor General's Office and the State Investigation Bureau with statements on crimes committed by President Poroshenko, Justice Minister Pavlo Petrenko, and the Governor of the National Bank of Ukraine Yakiv Smolii.

The judges say the top officials of the state in their comments infringed on the independency of the judiciary.

They see the comments on the court ruling as pressure on the judges.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 18, 2019, the Kyiv District Administrative Court found illegal the nationalization of PrivatBank on a lawsuit from the bank's former co-owner Ihor Kolomoiskyi.

President Poroshenko instructed the Prosecutor General's Office and the Security Service of Ukraine to eye opening a criminal case against the judges of the Kyiv District Administrative Court.