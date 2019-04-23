Zakarpattia Governor Moskal Resigns

Chairperson of the Zakarpattia regional administration Hennadii Moskal resigned.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from his statement on the personal website.

"According to paragraph 9 of part 1 of article 9 of the Law and on the basis of article 38 of the Labor Code of Ukraine, I ask to stop my stay on vacation and relieve me from the post of chairperson of the Zakarpattia regional state administration on my own will," his statement reads.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier the chairperson of the Mykolaiv regional state administration Oleksii Savchenko wrote a letter of resignation.