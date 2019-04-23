subscribe to newsletter
26.7 27
29.9 30.45
˟
23 April 2019, Tuesday, 13:18 9
Politics 2019-04-23T13:19:20+03:00
Ukrainian news
Zakarpattia Governor Moskal Resigns

Zakarpattia Governor Moskal Resigns

Chairperson of the Zakarpattia regional administration Hennadii Moskal resigned.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from his statement on the personal website.

"According to paragraph 9 of part 1 of article 9 of the Law and on the basis of article 38 of the Labor Code of Ukraine, I ask to stop my stay on vacation and relieve me from the post of chairperson of the Zakarpattia regional state administration on my own will," his statement reads.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier the chairperson of the Mykolaiv regional state administration Oleksii Savchenko wrote a letter of resignation.

Больше новостей о: governor resignation Hennadii Moskal Zakarpattia governor

Archive
News
Groysman Does Not Disclose Format Of His Participation In Rada Election 13:52
Belarus Suspends Exports Of Light-Oil Products To Ukraine, Poland, Baltic Countries 13:44
Source: State Bureau Of Investigation Holding Searches In NACB 13:40
Judges Of Kyiv Administrative Court Urge PGO To Open Case Against Poroshenko Following His Comments On Ruling In PrivatBank's Case 13:28
Zakarpattia Governor Moskal Resigns 13:18
more news
Zelenskyi To Present Action Plan For Donbas 23:18
Femen Activist Undressed At Polling Station In Kyiv Where Zelenskyi Votes 14:24
Saakashvili Asking SBU To Lift Ban On His Entry To Ukraine, Acquires Air Ticket For April 22 23:56
Zelenskyi Ready To Listen To Poroshenko’s Advice 23:15
Zelenskyi - 73.17%, Poroshenko – 24.50% Following Calculation Of 95.06% E-Ballot Papers By CEC 13:20
more news
Opora: 49.3% Of Voters Vote In 2nd Round Of Presidential Election At 4 PM 19:39
President Trump Congratulates Zelenskyi On Victory In Presidential Election, Assures Of Further Support To Ukraine – U.S. Special Representative For Ukraine Volker 13:31
Police Receive 1,068 Reports Of Violations In Presidential Election, Open 12 Criminal Cases As Of 6 PM 19:43
Zelenskyi To Protect Ukrainian Language 22:46
Groysman Congratulates Zelenskyi On Victory And Thanks Poroshenko For Work 23:11
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok