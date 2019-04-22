subscribe to newsletter
PGO Summons For Interrogation Administration Ex-Head Lozhkin, Administration Deputy Head Filatov, NBU Ex-Head Hontareva

The Prosecutor General’s Office has summoned for interrogation former head of the Presidential Administration Borys Lozhkin, deputy head of the Administration Oleksii Filatov and former head of the National Bank of Ukraine Valeria Hontareva in the case of investigating the crimes of businessman Serhii Kurchenko.

The PGO has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The ICU managing director Kostiantyn Stetsenko and former minister of ecology and natural resources Mykola Zlochevskyi are also summoned for interrogation.

The PGO is also summoning the above persons to hand notices of suspicion

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, late in March, the PGO denied reports that Lozhkin, Filatov and Hontareva had been served with notification of suspicion of involvement in the crimes of businessman Serhii Kurchenko, the owner of the East European Fuel and Energy Company (VETEK).

