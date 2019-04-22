subscribe to newsletter
  • UK Prime Minister May Looking Forward To Working Closely With Zelenskyi
22 April 2019, Monday, 18:18
Politics 2019-04-22T18:22:33+03:00
Ukrainian news
UK Prime Minister May Looking Forward To Working Closely With Zelenskyi

Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Theresa May has congratulated presidential candidate / actor / TV presenter, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, on the victory in the Ukrainian presidential election and said she was looking forward to working closely with him.

She wrote about this in Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Congratulations to Volodymyr Zelenskiy on your election success. Ukraine’s stability is essential for Europe’s security, and I look forward to working closely with you. The UK is steadfast in its support for Ukrainian sovereignty", May wrote.

She stressed that the UK supports the sovereignty of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Foreign Secretary of the UK Jeremy Hunt congratulated Zelenskyi in Twitter on his victory in the presidential election and assured further support for Ukraine.

