22 April 2019, Monday, 18:16 16
Politics 2019-04-22T18:18:07+03:00
Ukrainian news
Rada To Coordinate Date Of Inauguration With Zelenskyi

The Verkhovna Rada intends to agree on the date of inauguration with presidential candidate Volodymyr Zelenskyi.

Verkhovna Rada Chairperson Andriy Parubiy said this when answering journalists’ questions, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“The Verkhovna Rada at its plenary meetings will determine, coordinating and consulting with the newly elected President what the date of the inauguration will be. Everything will be within the framework of the current law,” he said.

The speaker noted that the Parliament will decide on the date of inauguration after the counting of votes and the publication of election results.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Monday, Parubiy congratulated Volodymyr Zelenskyi on his victory in the presidential election.
