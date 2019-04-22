Ex-MP Kriuchkov Leaves Remand Prison After Posting UAH 7 Million Bail

The former member of the Ukrainian Parliament / former board chairperson of the Enerhomerezha Holding Company private joint-stock company, Dmytro Kriuchkov, who had been extradited from Germany to Ukraine, left the remand prison on the bail of UAH 7 million.

His lawyer Oleksandr Lysak informed the Ukrainian News Agency.

“Yes, the bail was posted. He has already left,” said the lawyer.

According to him, the bail was paid on April 19 and on the same day Kriuchkov left the remand prison.

Lysak said that he personally posted a bail for him.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 17, the Solomianskyi District Court of Kyiv ordered arrest of Kriuchkov for 45 days and set a bail at UAH 7 million.