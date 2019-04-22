Court Halts Process Of Forcible Renaming Of Ukrainian Orthodox Church

The District Administrative Court of Kyiv has halted the process of forcible renaming of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Moscow Patriarchate), which was required to begin indicating in its name that it belongs to the Russian Orthodox Church by April 26.

The press service of the court announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

The court made this decision based on an appeal that the Ukrainian Orthodox Church filed against the Ministry of Culture’s decision that required the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Moscow Patriarchate) and a number of religious organizations to change their official names and submit the relevant amendments to their charter for registration by April 26 2019.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Culture recently published a list of entities that are required to indicate in their its names that they belong to the Russian. The list consists of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Moscow Patriarchate) and four other organizations.

These organizations are required to amend their charters within three months and submit them for registration in accordance with the established procedure.