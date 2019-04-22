subscribe to newsletter
26.8 27.2
30 30.6
˟
  • Home
  • News
  • Politics
  • Court Halts Process Of Forcible Renaming Of Ukrainian Orthodox Church
22 April 2019, Monday, 18:09 16
Politics 2019-04-22T18:10:27+03:00
Ukrainian news
Court Halts Process Of Forcible Renaming Of Ukrainian Orthodox Church

Court Halts Process Of Forcible Renaming Of Ukrainian Orthodox Church

The District Administrative Court of Kyiv has halted the process of forcible renaming of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Moscow Patriarchate), which was required to begin indicating in its name that it belongs to the Russian Orthodox Church by April 26.

The press service of the court announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

The court made this decision based on an appeal that the Ukrainian Orthodox Church filed against the Ministry of Culture’s decision that required the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Moscow Patriarchate) and a number of religious organizations to change their official names and submit the relevant amendments to their charter for registration by April 26 2019.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Culture recently published a list of entities that are required to indicate in their its names that they belong to the Russian. The list consists of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Moscow Patriarchate) and four other organizations.

These organizations are required to amend their charters within three months and submit them for registration in accordance with the established procedure.

Больше новостей о: court renaming Ukrainian Orthodox Church Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Moscow Patriarchate)

Archive
News
PGO Summons For Interrogation Administration Ex-Head Lozhkin, Administration Deputy Head Filatov, NBU Ex-Head Hontareva 18:24
UK Prime Minister May Looking Forward To Working Closely With Zelenskyi 18:18
Rada To Coordinate Date Of Inauguration With Zelenskyi 18:16
Ex-MP Kriuchkov Leaves Remand Prison After Posting UAH 7 Million Bail 18:10
Court Halts Process Of Forcible Renaming Of Ukrainian Orthodox Church 18:09
more news
Zelenskyi To Present Action Plan For Donbas 23:18
Zelenskyi Ready To Listen To Poroshenko’s Advice 23:15
Femen Activist Undressed At Polling Station In Kyiv Where Zelenskyi Votes 14:24
Saakashvili Asking SBU To Lift Ban On His Entry To Ukraine, Acquires Air Ticket For April 22 23:56
Zelenskyi - 73.17%, Poroshenko – 24.50% Following Calculation Of 95.06% E-Ballot Papers By CEC 13:20
more news
President Trump Congratulates Zelenskyi On Victory In Presidential Election, Assures Of Further Support To Ukraine – U.S. Special Representative For Ukraine Volker 13:31
Groysman Congratulates Zelenskyi On Victory And Thanks Poroshenko For Work 23:11
Zelenskyi To Present Action Plan For Donbas 23:18
Zelenskyi To Submit His Bill On Criminal Responsibility For Illegal Enrichment If Elected President 23:47
Saakashvili Asking SBU To Lift Ban On His Entry To Ukraine, Acquires Air Ticket For April 22 23:56
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok