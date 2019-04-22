Putin Not Planning To Congratulate Zelenskyi On Victory In Presidential Election Yet

Russian President Vladimir Putin so far does not plan to congratulate presidential candidate / actor / TV presenter, Volodymyr Zelenskyi on his victory in the presidential election in Ukraine.

The Meduza Internet publication has reported this, citing the words of Putin’s press secretary, Dmitry Peskov, in a conversation with journalists, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“On the question of why such a decision was made, Peskov said that “it is necessary to judge based on concrete cases, on concrete steps,” and the official results have not yet been announced,” the publication states.

Peskov added that the legitimacy of the election in Ukraine was questioned when three million citizens of Ukraine who live in Russia were not allowed to vote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 21, Ukraine held the second round of voting in the presidential election.

73.21% of voters voted for Zelenskyi, 24.46% for the incumbent head of state, Petro Poroshenko, according to preliminary data submitted by the Central Election Commission from 99% of all polling stations.

Many leaders of states and international organizations congratulated Zelenskyi on his victory without waiting for the official announcement by the CEC of the election results.