  • EBA Urges President Elect Zelenskyi To Make 7 Steps In First Months
22 April 2019, Monday, 14:01 14
Politics 2019-04-22T16:45:03+03:00
Ukrainian news
EBA Urges President Elect Zelenskyi To Make 7 Steps In First Months

The European Business Association (EBA) urges Volodymyr Zelenskyi, President Elect of Ukraine, to make seven steps in the first months after his inauguration.

This is said in a statement by the EBA, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In the opinion of the EBA, the first step should be nominations for posts of the prosecutor general, the head of the Security Service of Ukraine, the foreign minister, and the defense minister. The EBA says the candidate for the posts should be professionals with stainless reputation and without ties with oligarchs or large companies.

The EBA calls for reforms of law enforcement agencies to mitigate pressure on business.

The EBA calls for supporting the National Anticorruption Bureau of Ukraine and re-launch of the National Agency on Corruption Prevention and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office.

The EBA urges the next president to provide macroeconomic stability, including through signing a memo with the International Monetary Fund on further cooperation.

The EBA calls for provision of independent of the National Bank of Ukraine and the public support to the policy of low budget deficit.

The EBA calls for continuation of the structural reforms, including the reform of public procurements, continuation of automatic VAT refund, deregulation, the reform of the State Fiscal Service, the medical reform, the decentralization and so on.

The EBA calls for initiating laws on opening the land market and transparent privatization of large state enterprises.

The EBA calls for provision of independence of market regulators, including the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine and the National Commission for State Regulation of Energy and Public Utility Services.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the EBA has been working in Ukraine since 1999.

Больше новостей о: election business European Business Association EBA Volodymyr Zelenskyi

