subscribe to newsletter
26.8 27.2
30 30.6
˟
  • Home
  • News
  • Economy
  • Financial Stability Council States Smooth Running Of PrivatBank And Financial Sector
22 April 2019, Monday, 13:45 16
Economy 2019-04-22T15:31:15+03:00
Ukrainian news
Financial Stability Council States Smooth Running Of PrivatBank And Financial Sector

Financial Stability Council States Smooth Running Of PrivatBank And Financial Sector

The Financial Stability Council held an extraordinary meeting with the participation of representatives of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the World Bank and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and states the smooth running of PrivatBank.

The NBU said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Council members discussed the potential impact of the court decision on the illegality of the nationalization of PrivatBank on the financial stability and agreed on further actions.

The meeting participants stated that after the decision of the Kyiv District Administrative Court on the illegality of withdrawal of the insolvent PrivatBank from the market, the situation remains calm and controlled.

The bank works as usual, fully and timely fulfills all obligations to customers.

At the same time, a respective court decision creates legal uncertainty and, consequently, potential risks to financial stability in Ukraine in the future.

This court decision also makes it difficult to cooperate with international financial organizations, in particular the IMF, the World Bank and the EBRD, as well as protecting the interests of the state in lawsuits in other jurisdictions for damages caused to the bank and the state by the former owners of PrivatBank.

Taking into account these risks, the Council members decided the following: the National Bank will continue to constantly monitor the status of PrivatBank; the NBU, the Ministry of Finance and the DGF will seek to maximize the openness and transparency of the appeals process of the court decision; the NBU and the Ministry of Finance will handle the possibility of removing the "banking secrecy" stamp from information regarding non-performing loans (NPLs), as well as operations that led to the appearance of non-performing loans in state banks.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 18, the District Administrative Court of Kyiv canceled the nationalization of PrivatBank, and also decided on the procedure for the nationalization of PrivatBank in case No.826/13813/17, which was fully satisfied with the claim of the Cypriot company Triantal Investments Ltd, which is under control of Kolomoiskyi.

In particular, the claims of the plaintiff were satisfied in part of the cancellation of the decision of the National Bank No.105 dated December 13, 2016, which determined the list of individuals and legal entities related to PrivatBank.

This is exactly the NBU's decision which has been one of the major ones in the process of withdrawal of insolvent bank PrivatBank from the market with the participation of the state in December 2016.

In the course of this process, a “bail-in” procedure was carried out, consisting in exchanging funds of persons related to the bank for bank shares with subsequent sale to the Ministry of Finance.

The court decision has not yet entered into legal force and in the near future will be appealed by the NBU on appeal.

Also, on April 20, the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv decided to terminate Ihor Kolomoiskiy's personal guarantee agreement on PrivatBank's refinancing loans received before state entered the capital of the bank.

Больше новостей о: IMF EBRD World Bank PrivatBank Financial Stability Council

Archive
News
Merkel Congratulates Zelenskyi, Invites To Visit Germany 14:08
EBA Urges President Elect Zelenskyi To Make 7 Steps In First Months 14:01
EU Congratulates Zelenskyi On Election As President, Promises Further Support To Ukraine 13:50
Financial Stability Council States Smooth Running Of PrivatBank And Financial Sector 13:45
54.73% For Poroshenko And 43.78% For Zelenskyi After Counting 100% Protocols In Foreign Constituency 13:38
more news
Zelenskyi To Present Action Plan For Donbas 23:18
Zelenskyi Ready To Listen To Poroshenko’s Advice 23:15
Femen Activist Undressed At Polling Station In Kyiv Where Zelenskyi Votes 14:24
Polling Station In Lebedynske Of Donetsk Region Not Opened Due To Refusal Of Commission Members To Fulfill Their Duties - CEC 12:50
Poroshenko Declares Election Fair 21:03
more news
Opora: 49.3% Of Voters Vote In 2nd Round Of Presidential Election At 4 PM 19:39
Police Receive 1,068 Reports Of Violations In Presidential Election, Open 12 Criminal Cases As Of 6 PM 19:43
Groysman Congratulates Zelenskyi On Victory And Thanks Poroshenko For Work 23:11
Zelenskyi To Present Action Plan For Donbas 23:18
Zelenskyi To Submit His Bill On Criminal Responsibility For Illegal Enrichment If Elected President 23:47
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok