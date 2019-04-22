54.73% For Poroshenko And 43.78% For Zelenskyi After Counting 100% Protocols In Foreign Constituency

On April 21б 54.73% of voters voted in the second round of the presidential election for the incumbent head of state, Petro Poroshenko, and 43.78% for the head of the Kvartal 95 studio, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, after counting of 100% of electronic protocols in foreign constituency.

This follows from the data posted on the website of the Central Election Commission, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that 59,830 people took part in the voting in the foreign constituency.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, voter turnout in the second round of presidential election was 62.07%.

According to the National exit-poll, as of 06:00 p.m., 73.2% of voters voted for Zelenskyi, and 25.3% - for Poroshenko.