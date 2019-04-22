President Trump Congratulates Zelenskyi On Victory In Presidential Election, Assures Of Further Support To Ukraine – U.S. Special Representative For Ukraine Volker

President Trump Congratulates Zelenskyi On Victory In Presidential Election, Assures Of Further Support To Ukr

President of the United States Donald Trump has congratulated presidential candidate / actor / TV presenter, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, on the victory in the presidential election 2019 and assured of further support to Ukraine.

United States Special Representative for Ukraine Negotiations, Kurt Volker, has written this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Besides, Mr. Volker noted that the United States thanked Petro Poroshenko for courage in running the country in challenging times, commitment to democratic institutions and acceptance of the will of the Ukrainian people.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron has also congratulated Zelenskyi on the victory in the presidential election.