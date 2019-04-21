Zelenskyi To Submit His Bill On Criminal Responsibility For Illegal Enrichment If Elected President

Presidential candidate Volodymyr Zelenskyi intends to submit his bill on criminal responsibility for illegal enrichment to the Verkhovna Rada if he wins in the presidential election.\r\nThe member of his team and an expert on anti-corruption policy Ruslan Ryiaboshapka told this to Ukrainian News.\r\n“We will introduce our bill. The new president will introduce his law,” he said.\r\nAccording to him, none of the bills on criminal responsibility for illegal enrichment that have been submitted to the parliament so far meets international standards.\r\nAs Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Constitutional Court declined criminal responsibility for illegal enrichment.\r\nAfter that, President Petro Poroshenko introduced a bill on illegal enrichment to the parliament.\r\nParliament members submitted a number of their alternative bills.