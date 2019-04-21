U.S. Embassy Congratulates Zelenskyi On Victory At Presidential Election

The U.S. Embassy to Ukraine has congratulated presidential candidate / actor / TV presenter, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, on his victory in the presidential election.

This follows from respective statement posted by the Embassy on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Embassy also thanked incumbent president, Petro Poroshenko, for efforts he has taken in the last five years to enhance security, prosperity and democracy in Ukraine.

The Embassy expressed its hope for further strong partnership between the two countries with newly elected president Zelenskyi.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as of 6 pm, in the second round of the presidential election, 73% voted for actor / TV presenter Volodymyr Zelenskyi, 25.5% for incumbent President Petro Poroshenko, according to the National exit-poll-2019 consortium, which includes the Democratic Initiatives foundation, the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology and Oleksandr Razumkov Center for Economic and Political Studies.