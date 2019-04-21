Zelenskyi To Present Action Plan For Donbas

Presidential candidate / actor / TV presenter, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, intends to present an action plan for termination of fire in Donbas.

He said that at a press conference, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Zelenskyi noted he intended to hold propaganda and engage journalists and bloggers.

He also said he intended to act in compliance with the Minsk agreements.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as of 6 pm, in the second round of the presidential election, 73% voted for actor / TV presenter Volodymyr Zelenskyi, 25.5% for incumbent President Petro Poroshenko, according to the National exit-poll-2019 consortium, which includes the Democratic Initiatives foundation, the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology and Oleksandr Razumkov Center for Economic and Political Studies.