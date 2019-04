Presidential candidate / actor / TV presenter, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, is ready to listen to President Petro Poroshenko’s advice is necessary.

He said on the 1+1 TV channel has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At the same time, Zelenskyi said that he had no relations with Poroshenko.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Petro Poroshenko congratulated Zelenskyi on his victory.