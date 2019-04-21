Groysman Congratulates Zelenskyi On Victory And Thanks Poroshenko For Work

Prime Minister of Ukraine Volodymyr Groysman has congratulated presidential candidate / actor / TV presenter, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, on his victory in the presidential election and thanked incumbent president, Petro Poroshenko, for five years in the presidential post.

Groysman has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as of 6 pm, in the second round of the presidential election, 73% voted for actor / TV presenter Volodymyr Zelenskyi, 25.5% for incumbent President Petro Poroshenko, according to the National exit-poll-2019 consortium, which includes the Democratic Initiatives foundation, the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology and Oleksandr Razumkov Center for Economic and Political Studies.