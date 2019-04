Poroshenko: Constitutional Court To Declare E-Declaration Of Officials’ Incomes Unconstitutional

President Petro Poroshenko states that the Constitutional Court intends to declare e-declaration of incomes by officials unconstitutional.

He said this to the press, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The President noted he would not allow levelling of Ukraine’s achievements.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 26, the Constitutional Court has declared unconstitutional bringing of officials to criminal responsibility for unlawful enrichment.