22 April 2019
Zelenskyi - 73.17%, Poroshenko – 24.50% Following Calculation Of 95.06% E-Ballot Papers By CEC

In the second round of the presidential election, a total of 73.17% (12.9 million) of voters supported presidential candidate / actor / TV presenter, Volodymyr Zelenskyi; and 24.50% (4.3 million) - incumbent president, Petro Poroshenko, following results of calculation of 95.06% of e-ballot papers by the Central Election Commission.

This follows from the data posted in the Election information and analytical system at the CEC, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Zelenskyi is leading in all regions of Ukraine except Lviv region.

Results of the election will have to be declared by the CEC not later than on May 1.

The presidential inauguration will have to take place note later on May 31.

The newly elected president will take office after taking the oath before the Ukrainian people.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the voters turnout in the second round of the presidential election 2019 was 62.09%.

