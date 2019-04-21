subscribe to newsletter
26.8 27.2
30 30.6
˟
21 April 2019, Sunday, 22:15 15
Politics 2019-04-21T23:00:44+03:00
Ukrainian news
Poroshenko Congratulates Zelenskyi On Victory

Poroshenko Congratulates Zelenskyi On Victory

President Petro Poroshenko has congratulated presidential candidate / actor / TV presenter, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, on his victory in the presidential election.

Zelenskyi has said this to the press, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He said Poroshenko had recognized his team’s and his victory.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as of 6 pm, in the second round of the presidential election, 73.2% voted for actor / TV presenter Volodymyr Zelenskyi, 25.3% for incumbent President Petro Poroshenko, according to the National exit-poll-2019 consortium, which includes the Democratic Initiatives foundation, the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology and Oleksandr Razumkov Center for Economic and Political Studies.

1.5% of respondents admitted that they ruined the ballots.

At the same time, 57% of respondents in the west voted for Zelenskyi, 70.3% in the center, 85.4% in the south, 87.7% in the east of Ukraine.

For Poroshenko voted 41.3% of respondents in the west, 28% in the center, 13.4% in the south, 11.2% in the east of the country.

At 6 p.m., 13,686 voters cast their votes at 300 polling stations (150 polling stations were polled by the KIIS and the Razumkov Center), and the survey was conducted by 750 interviewers.

The error of the survey is not larger than 2%.

The final exit-poll results will be made public at 10 p.m.

Больше новостей о: election President Petro Poroshenko presidential election Volodymyr Zelenskyi victory

Archive
News
U.S. Embassy Congratulates Zelenskyi On Victory At Presidential Election 23:23
Zelenskyi To Present Action Plan For Donbas 23:18
Zelenskyi Ready To Listen To Poroshenko’s Advice 23:15
Groysman Congratulates Zelenskyi On Victory And Thanks Poroshenko For Work 23:11
Poroshenko: Constitutional Court To Declare E-Declaration Of Officials’ Incomes Unconstitutional 22:51
more news
Ukrainian helicopter peacekeepers from the UN mission in DR Congo landed directly on the crater of an active volcano 07:21
Femen Activist Undressed At Polling Station In Kyiv Where Zelenskyi Votes 14:24
Polling Station In Lebedynske Of Donetsk Region Not Opened Due To Refusal Of Commission Members To Fulfill Their Duties - CEC 12:50
Foreign Ministry Checking Information On Presence Of Ukrainians Among Victims Of Series Of Explosions In Sri Lanka 12:19
Poroshenko Declares Election Fair 21:03
more news
Opora: 49.3% Of Voters Vote In 2nd Round Of Presidential Election At 4 PM 19:39
Police Receive 1,068 Reports Of Violations In Presidential Election, Open 12 Criminal Cases As Of 6 PM 19:43
Groysman Congratulates Zelenskyi On Victory And Thanks Poroshenko For Work 23:11
15.30% Of Voters In 42 Of 199 Districts Vote In 2nd Round Of Presidential Election As At 11 AM 12:23
Police Draft Administrative Protocol On Zelenskyi For Showing Filled Ballot 16:26
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok