  • 57.55% Of Voters In 3 Of 199 Districts Of All Regions Vote In 2nd Round Of Presidential Election As At 8 PM
21 April 2019, Sunday, 21:13 12
57.55% of voters in three of the 199 districts of all regions voted in the second round of the presidential election as at 8 p.m.

This follows from the data posted on the panel of the Elections information and analytical system at the Central Election Commission, Ukrainian News Agency reports.
Data is provided so far only from three districts in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

Region (range of districts)

Voters turnout, %

All over Ukraine

57.55

Vinnytsia region (11-18)

no data

Volyn region (19-23)

no data

Dnipropetrovsk region (24-40)

no data

Donetsk region (41-61)

58.05

Zhytomyr region (62-67)

no data

Zakarpattia region (68-73)

no data

Zaporizhia region (74-82)

no data

Ivano-Frankivsk region (83-89)

no data

Kyiv region (90-98)

no data

Kirovohrad region (99-103)

no data

Luhansk region (104-114)

49.03

Lviv region (115-126)

no data

Mykolayiv region (127-132)

no data

Odesa region (133-143)

no data

Poltava region (144-151)

no data

Rivne region (152-156)

no data

Sumy region (157-162)

no data

Ternopil region (163-167)

no data

Kharkiv region (168-181)

no data

Kherson region (182-186)

no data

Khmelnytskyi region (187-193)

no data

Cherkasy region (194-200)

no data

Chernivtsiregion (201-204)

no data

Chernihiv region (205-210)

no data

Kyiv (211-223)

no data

In total, 30.3 million citizens were included in the voter lists, including about 0.5 million Ukrainians abroad.
In the first round of the election, the turnout was 63.53% in Ukraine and 62.8% of the total (including the foreign districts).
As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to the national exit poll, as of 6 p.m., 73.2% of voters voted for presidential candidate / actor / TV presenter, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, and 25.3% for the current President, Petro Poroshenko.
The Central Election Commission has to establish the election results not later than on May 1.
The inauguration of the President-elect must take place not later than on May 31.

