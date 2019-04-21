57.55% Of Voters In 3 Of 199 Districts Of All Regions Vote In 2nd Round Of Presidential Election As At 8 PM

57.55% of voters in three of the 199 districts of all regions voted in the second round of the presidential election as at 8 p.m.

This follows from the data posted on the panel of the Elections information and analytical system at the Central Election Commission, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Data is provided so far only from three districts in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

Region (range of districts) Voters turnout, % All over Ukraine 57.55 Vinnytsia region (11-18) no data Volyn region (19-23) no data Dnipropetrovsk region (24-40) no data Donetsk region (41-61) 58.05 Zhytomyr region (62-67) no data Zakarpattia region (68-73) no data Zaporizhia region (74-82) no data Ivano-Frankivsk region (83-89) no data Kyiv region (90-98) no data Kirovohrad region (99-103) no data Luhansk region (104-114) 49.03 Lviv region (115-126) no data Mykolayiv region (127-132) no data Odesa region (133-143) no data Poltava region (144-151) no data Rivne region (152-156) no data Sumy region (157-162) no data Ternopil region (163-167) no data Kharkiv region (168-181) no data Kherson region (182-186) no data Khmelnytskyi region (187-193) no data Cherkasy region (194-200) no data Chernivtsiregion (201-204) no data Chernihiv region (205-210) no data Kyiv (211-223) no data

In total, 30.3 million citizens were included in the voter lists, including about 0.5 million Ukrainians abroad.

In the first round of the election, the turnout was 63.53% in Ukraine and 62.8% of the total (including the foreign districts).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to the national exit poll, as of 6 p.m., 73.2% of voters voted for presidential candidate / actor / TV presenter, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, and 25.3% for the current President, Petro Poroshenko.

The Central Election Commission has to establish the election results not later than on May 1.

The inauguration of the President-elect must take place not later than on May 31.