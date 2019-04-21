57.55% Of Voters In 3 Of 199 Districts Of All Regions Vote In 2nd Round Of Presidential Election As At 8 PM

57.55% of voters in three of the 199 districts of all regions voted in the second round of the presidential election as at 8 p.m.This follows from the data posted on the panel of the Elections information and analytical system at the Central Election Commission, Ukrainian News Agency reports.Data is provided so far only from three districts in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nRegion (range of districts)\r\n\r\n\r\nVoters turnout, %\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nAll over Ukraine\r\n\r\n\r\n57.55\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nVinnytsia region (11-18)\r\n\r\n\r\nno data\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nVolyn region (19-23)\r\n\r\n\r\nno data\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nDnipropetrovsk region (24-40)\r\n\r\n\r\nno data\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nDonetsk region (41-61)\r\n\r\n\r\n58.05\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nZhytomyr region (62-67)\r\n\r\n\r\nno data\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nZakarpattia region (68-73)\r\n\r\n\r\nno data\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nZaporizhia region (74-82)\r\n\r\n\r\nno data\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nIvano-Frankivsk region (83-89)\r\n\r\n\r\nno data\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nKyiv region (90-98)\r\n\r\n\r\nno data\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nKirovohrad region (99-103)\r\n\r\n\r\nno data\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nLuhansk region (104-114)\r\n\r\n\r\n49.03\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nLviv region (115-126)\r\n\r\n\r\nno data\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nMykolayiv region (127-132)\r\n\r\n\r\nno data\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nOdesa region (133-143)\r\n\r\n\r\nno data\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nPoltava region (144-151)\r\n\r\n\r\nno data\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nRivne region (152-156)\r\n\r\n\r\nno data\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nSumy region (157-162)\r\n\r\n\r\nno data\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nTernopil region (163-167)\r\n\r\n\r\nno data\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nKharkiv region (168-181)\r\n\r\n\r\nno data\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nKherson region (182-186)\r\n\r\n\r\nno data\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nKhmelnytskyi region (187-193)\r\n\r\n\r\nno data\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nCherkasy region (194-200)\r\n\r\n\r\nno data\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nChernivtsiregion (201-204)\r\n\r\n\r\nno data\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nChernihiv region (205-210)\r\n\r\n\r\nno data\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nKyiv (211-223)\r\n\r\n\r\nno data\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nIn total, 30.3 million citizens were included in the voter lists, including about 0.5 million Ukrainians abroad.In the first round of the election, the turnout was 63.53% in Ukraine and 62.8% of the total (including the foreign districts).As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to the national exit poll, as of 6 p.m., 73.2% of voters voted for presidential candidate \/ actor \/ TV presenter, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, and 25.3% for the current President, Petro Poroshenko.The Central Election Commission has to establish the election results not later than on May 1.The inauguration of the President-elect must take place not later than on May 31.