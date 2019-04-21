Zelenskyi Gives Briefing To 1+1 TV Channel, Having Ignored Other Mass Media

Presidential candidate / actor / TV presenter, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, has given a briefing to the 1+1 TV channel having ignored other mass media.

A correspondent of the Ukrainian News Agency has reported this from the Zelenskyi’s headquarters.

In particular, the security guards let two groups of the 1+1 TV channel journalists to the section of the headquarters where Zelenskyi and his team are.

Other journalists were not allowed in.

Other journalists are concerned over such a decision and are anticipating respective response from the headquarters.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as of 6 pm, in the second round of the presidential election, 73.2% voted for actor / TV presenter Volodymyr Zelenskyi, 25.3% for incumbent President Petro Poroshenko, according to the National exit-poll-2019 consortium, which includes the Democratic Initiatives foundation, the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology and Oleksandr Razumkov Center for Economic and Political Studies.

1.5% of respondents admitted that they ruined the ballots.

At the same time, 57% of respondents in the west voted for Zelenskyi, 70.3% in the center, 85.4% in the south, 87.7% in the east of Ukraine.

For Poroshenko voted 41.3% of respondents in the west, 28% in the center, 13.4% in the south, 11.2% in the east of the country.

At 6 p.m., 13,686 voters cast their votes at 300 polling stations (150 polling stations were polled by the KIIS and the Razumkov Center), and the survey was conducted by 750 interviewers.

The error of the survey is not larger than 2%.

The final exit-poll results will be made public at 10 p.m.