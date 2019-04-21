Poroshenko To Continue Political Activity After Leaving Presidential Post

President Petro Poroshenko who lost the presidential election 2019 in compliance with the exit-poll results intends to continue his political activity after leaving the presidential position.

He has said this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He explained he intends to stay in politics in order to protect the achievements of his team.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as of 6 pm, in the second round of the presidential election, 73.2% voted for actor / TV presenter Volodymyr Zelenskyi, 25.3% for incumbent President Petro Poroshenko, according to the National exit-poll-2019 consortium, which includes the Democratic Initiatives foundation, the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology and Oleksandr Razumkov Center for Economic and Political Studies.