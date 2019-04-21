subscribe to newsletter
21 April 2019
Zelenskyi's Team Not Ruling Out NACB And SACPO Restart

The expert of the team of presidential candidate Volodymyr Zelenskyi on anti-corruption policy Ruslan Riaboshapka does not rule out a change of leaders of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO).

He said this to Ukrainian News Agency.

“It is necessary to give a chance to Kholodnytskyi and Sytnyk, and we will give it. But if they do not cope and do not show the joint result of work, then the organs will be restarted,” he said.

According to him, it makes no sense to restart the SACPO without NACB and vice versa.

He believes that the dismissal of only Sytnyk or only Kholodnytskyi will not change the situation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Petro Poroshenko is in favor of reloading anti-corruption bodies, except for the Higher Anti-Corruption Court.

