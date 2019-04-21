Poroshenko To Call Zelenskyi To Congratulate Him On His Victory

President Petro Poroshenko has decided to call presidential candidate Volodymyr Zelenskyi and congratulate him on his victory.

He told this to reporters, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The exit poll results are obvious and give reason to call my opponent and congratulate him on his victory," said the President.

He considers such behavior as a normal European practice.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, 73.7% of voters voted for presidential candidate / actor / TV presenter, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, 26.3% for incumbent President Petro Poroshenko, in compliance with the poll conducted by Global Management Association Corporation (the United States) in the interests of American mass media and along with The Independent (the United Kingdom).