Voting In 2nd Round Of Presidential Election Ends In Ukraine

On Sunday, April 21, at 8 p.m. in Ukraine, the voting in the second round of the presidential election ended.

It took place from 8 a.m., Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In the case of queues at polling stations as of 8 p.m., everyone who wanted to vote had to be allowed into the premises, and the polling station was to be closed.

Depending on the time zones in a number of polling stations abroad, voting continues; it will end at 6 a.m. on April 22 (Kyiv time) in San Francisco (the U.S.).

30.3 million citizens could vote, including about 0.5 million Ukrainians abroad.

At the moment, the final voter turnout is unknown, as of 3 p.m. it was 45.26% (excluding the turnout abroad).

Two candidates were included on the ballot: Volodymyr Zelenskyi (head of the Kvartal 95 studio) and Petro Poroshenko (incumbent President).

The one who gets more votes than the competitor wins.

The Central Election Commission has to establish the election results no later than on May 1.

The inauguration of the President-elect must take place no later than on May 31.

He will officially take up his duties when he takes an oath to the Ukrainian people at the solemn meeting of the Verkhovna Rada.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the parliamentary election is scheduled for October 27.