Zelenskyi - 73.7%, Poroshenko - 26.3% In 2nd Round Of Presidential Election - Exit-Poll On 112 TV Channel

A total of 73.7% of voters supported presidential candidate / actor / TV presenter, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, and 26.3% - incumbent president, Petro Poroshenko, in the second round of the presidential election in compliance with the poll conducted by Global Management Association Corporation (the United States) in the interests of American mass media and along with The Independent (the United Kingdom).

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from results of the poll published on 112 Ukraine TV channel.

The data was available as at 6 p.m.

The poll was conducted at the 500 ballot stations among 16,000 voters.

The sampling error does not exceed 1.7%.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the second round of the presidential election took place on March 21 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.