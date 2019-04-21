subscribe to newsletter
  Zelenskyi - 72.7%, Poroshenko - 27.3% In 2nd Round Of Presidential Election - Exit-Poll Ordered By 1+1 TV Channel
21 April 2019, Sunday, 20:27
Politics 2019-04-21T23:00:05+03:00
Zelenskyi - 72.7%, Poroshenko - 27.3% In 2nd Round Of Presidential Election - Exit-Poll Ordered By 1+1 TV Channel

As of 07:00 p.m. in the second round of presidential election, 72.7% voted for showman and producer Volodymyr Zelenskyi, 27.3% for incumbent President Petro Poroshenko, according to exit-poll data, ordered by the 1+1 TV channel.

The exit poll results were announced on the air of the channel.

According to the TSN website, in the Eastern regions, they gave 88.1% for his candidacy (for Poroshenko - 11.9%), in the Southern regions - 85.6% (Poroshenko - 14.4%), in the Northern regions - 74.6% (Poroshenko - 25.4%), in the Center - 78.8% (Poroshenko - 21.2%), in the Western regions - 52% (Poroshenko - 48%), in Kyiv - 59.5% (Poroshenko - 40.5%).

The exit-poll was conducted by research companies Kantar TNS and Info Sapiens on the order of the 1+1 TV channel. About 20,000 respondents from 18 years of age were interviewed at the exit of 600 polling stations throughout Ukraine (except for special, foreign sites and occupied territories). Method: personal interview.

The theoretical sampling error is not more than 0.7%.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to the CEC, voter turnout in the second round of presidential election as at 03:00 p.m. was 45.26%.

