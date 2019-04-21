Zelenskyi - 73%, Poroshenko - 25.5% In 2nd Round Of Presidential Election - National Exit-Poll 2019

As of 6 pm, in the second round of the presidential election, 73% voted for actor / TV presenter Volodymyr Zelenskyi, 25.5% for incumbent President Petro Poroshenko, according to the National exit-poll-2019 consortium, which includes the Democratic Initiatives foundation, the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology and Oleksandr Razumkov Center for Economic and Political Studies.

Sociologists have informed about this at a press conference, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

1.5% of respondents admitted that they ruined the ballots.

At the same time, 56,9% of respondents in the west voted for Zelenskyi, 70,2% in the center, 85.4% in the south, 87.3% in the east of Ukraine.

For Poroshenko voted 41.3% of respondents in the west, 28% in the center, 13.5% in the south, 11.5% in the east of the country.

At 8 p.m., 14,561 voters cast their votes at 300 polling stations (150 polling stations were polled by the KIIS and the Razumkov Center), and the survey was conducted by 750 interviewers.

The error of the survey is not larger than 2%.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 21 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. voting was held in the second round of the presidential election.