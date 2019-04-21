Ombudsman's Office: Number Of Occupied Territories Residents Voting In 2nd Round Of Presidential Elections Increased

The office of the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada Liudmyla Denisova states that the number of voters in the occupied territories in the second round of voting in the presidential election increased.\r\nThe representative of the Commissioner for the Observance of Equal Rights and Freedoms Lidiya Kozub said this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.\r\nThe representative of the Ombudsman declined to give exact figures of the votes.\r\nShe also reported that violations were recorded at polling stations, in particular the designation of polling places for internally displaced persons.\r\nAs Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the police received 816 reports of violations during the presidential election, 10 criminal proceedings were opened as of 4:00 p.m.