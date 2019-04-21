subscribe to newsletter
26.8 27.2
30 30.6
˟
  • Home
  • News
  • Politics
  • Ombudsman's Office: Number Of Occupied Territories Residents Voting In 2nd Round Of Presidential Elections Increased
21 April 2019, Sunday, 19:50 15
Politics 2019-04-21T19:52:32+03:00
Ukrainian news
Ombudsman's Office: Number Of Occupied Territories Residents Voting In 2nd Round Of Presidential Elections Inc

Ombudsman's Office: Number Of Occupied Territories Residents Voting In 2nd Round Of Presidential Elections Increased

The office of the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada Liudmyla Denisova states that the number of voters in the occupied territories in the second round of voting in the presidential election increased.

The representative of the Commissioner for the Observance of Equal Rights and Freedoms Lidiya Kozub said this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The representative of the Ombudsman declined to give exact figures of the votes.

She also reported that violations were recorded at polling stations, in particular the designation of polling places for internally displaced persons.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the police received 816 reports of violations during the presidential election, 10 criminal proceedings were opened as of 4:00 p.m.

Больше новостей о: election presidential election occupied territories voting ombudsman Liudmyla Denisova voters

Archive
News
U.S. Embassy Congratulates Zelenskyi On Victory At Presidential Election 23:23
Zelenskyi To Present Action Plan For Donbas 23:18
Zelenskyi Ready To Listen To Poroshenko’s Advice 23:15
Groysman Congratulates Zelenskyi On Victory And Thanks Poroshenko For Work 23:11
Poroshenko: Constitutional Court To Declare E-Declaration Of Officials’ Incomes Unconstitutional 22:51
more news
Ukrainian helicopter peacekeepers from the UN mission in DR Congo landed directly on the crater of an active volcano 07:21
Femen Activist Undressed At Polling Station In Kyiv Where Zelenskyi Votes 14:24
Polling Station In Lebedynske Of Donetsk Region Not Opened Due To Refusal Of Commission Members To Fulfill Their Duties - CEC 12:50
Foreign Ministry Checking Information On Presence Of Ukrainians Among Victims Of Series Of Explosions In Sri Lanka 12:19
Poroshenko Declares Election Fair 21:03
more news
Opora: 49.3% Of Voters Vote In 2nd Round Of Presidential Election At 4 PM 19:39
Police Receive 1,068 Reports Of Violations In Presidential Election, Open 12 Criminal Cases As Of 6 PM 19:43
Groysman Congratulates Zelenskyi On Victory And Thanks Poroshenko For Work 23:11
15.30% Of Voters In 42 Of 199 Districts Vote In 2nd Round Of Presidential Election As At 11 AM 12:23
Police Draft Administrative Protocol On Zelenskyi For Showing Filled Ballot 16:26
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok