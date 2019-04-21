Police Receive 1,068 Reports Of Violations In Presidential Election, Open 12 Criminal Cases As Of 6 PM

The police received 1,068 reports of violations in the presidential election and opened 12 criminal proceedings, as of 6 p.m., Sunday.\r\nThe adviser to the Minister of Internal Affairs, Ivan Stoiko, said this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.\r\nPolice received 1,068 reports of election process violations.\r\nMost of all were recorded in Dnipropetrovsk, Kyiv and Donetsk regions, the least - in Khmelnytskyi region.\r\nViolations relate to illegal campaigning, damage to ballots and the bribing of voters.\r\n12 criminal proceedings have been launched, of which 10 concern the illegal use of ballots and two - false reports of mining.\r\n16 administrative protocols were drafted.\r\nAs Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Sunday, April 21, at 8 a.m. voting in the second round of the presidential election started in Ukraine.\r\nTwo candidates were included on the ballot: Volodymyr Zelenskyi (head of the Kvartal 95 studio) and Petro Poroshenko (incumbent President).