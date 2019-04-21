Police Receive 1,068 Reports Of Violations In Presidential Election, Open 12 Criminal Cases As Of 6 PM

The police received 1,068 reports of violations in the presidential election and opened 12 criminal proceedings, as of 6 p.m., Sunday.

The adviser to the Minister of Internal Affairs, Ivan Stoiko, said this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Police received 1,068 reports of election process violations.

Most of all were recorded in Dnipropetrovsk, Kyiv and Donetsk regions, the least - in Khmelnytskyi region.

Violations relate to illegal campaigning, damage to ballots and the bribing of voters.

12 criminal proceedings have been launched, of which 10 concern the illegal use of ballots and two - false reports of mining.

16 administrative protocols were drafted.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Sunday, April 21, at 8 a.m. voting in the second round of the presidential election started in Ukraine.

Two candidates were included on the ballot: Volodymyr Zelenskyi (head of the Kvartal 95 studio) and Petro Poroshenko (incumbent President).