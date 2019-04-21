subscribe to newsletter
  Opora: 49.3% Of Voters Vote In 2nd Round Of Presidential Election At 4 PM
21 April 2019, Sunday, 19:39 11
Politics 2019-04-21T19:40:24+03:00
Ukrainian news
Opora: 49.3% Of Voters Vote In 2nd Round Of Presidential Election At 4 PM

According to data of the Opora civic network, voter turnout in the second round of the presidential election as of 4 p.m. was 49.3%.

The organization said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At the same time, the statistical error of the study is 0.7%.

In terms of regions, the turnout was 46% in the western regions, 51% in the central, 49.9% in the southern, and 50.1% in the eastern regions.

The statistical error for the regions is 2%.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to Opora, 25.7% of voters voted in the second round of the presidential election as at 12 p.m.

