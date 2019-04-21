CVU Records Campaigning For One Of Presidential Candidates In Social Networks And Hidden Campaigning On External Advertising Media On Election Day

CVU Records Campaigning For One Of Presidential Candidates In Social Networks And Hidden Campaigning On Extern

The Committee of Voters of Ukraine (CVU) recorded campaigning for one of the candidates for the presidency in social networks and hidden campaigning on external advertising media on election day.

The CVU said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Instagram users can watch targeted ads from the Zelenskyi Team page with the words “11:59:37 left to change the course of the history.”

Besides, CVU observers from all regions of Ukraine report the presence of external advertising (billboards, citylights) with signs of campaign materials of two candidates.

It is also reported that some polling stations opened late.

At polling station No.51557 in Vinnytsia, voting began only at 08:35 a.m. due to the absence of the commission chairperson with a seal from the safe.

All this time, 15 voters have been waiting behind closed doors.

In Kherson, the polling station No.763 was opened late.

Voters already received ballots, while commission members only threw checklists into ballot boxes.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Sunday, April 21, at 08:00 a.m. voting in the second round of the presidential election started in Ukraine.

Two candidates were included on the ballot: Volodymyr Zelenskyi (head of the Kvartal 95 studio) and Petro Poroshenko (incumbent President).