CVU Records Campaigning For One Of Presidential Candidates In Social Networks And Hidden Campaigning On External Advertising Media On Election Day

The Committee of Voters of Ukraine (CVU) recorded campaigning for one of the candidates for the presidency in social networks and hidden campaigning on external advertising media on election day.\r\nThe CVU said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.\r\nInstagram users can watch targeted ads from the Zelenskyi Team page with the words “11:59:37 left to change the course of the history.”\r\nBesides, CVU observers from all regions of Ukraine report the presence of external advertising (billboards, citylights) with signs of campaign materials of two candidates.\r\nIt is also reported that some polling stations opened late.\r\nAt polling station No.51557 in Vinnytsia, voting began only at 08:35 a.m. due to the absence of the commission chairperson with a seal from the safe.\r\nAll this time, 15 voters have been waiting behind closed doors.\r\nIn Kherson, the polling station No.763 was opened late.\r\nVoters already received ballots, while commission members only threw checklists into ballot boxes.\r\nAs Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Sunday, April 21, at 08:00 a.m. voting in the second round of the presidential election started in Ukraine.\r\nTwo candidates were included on the ballot: Volodymyr Zelenskyi (head of the Kvartal 95 studio) and Petro Poroshenko (incumbent President).