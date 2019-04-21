Border Guard Service: Russian Security Officers Question Ukrainians Leaving Crimea Regarding Participation In Presidential Election

The State Border Guard Service states that Russian security officers are questioning Ukrainians leaving Crimea annexed by Russia for participation in the presidential election.

The press service of the State Border Guard Service has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Regarding the situation on the administrative border with the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, there are no unusual or conflict situations, as well as provocations by the occupiers. At the same time, according to the information of citizens crossing the administrative border in the direction of mainland Ukraine, the occupiers question to determine whether those leaving will vote, in which locality, for which candidate and at which polling station,” the report said.

Checkpoints in Donbas work normally.

Currently, the contact line has been crossed by more than 17,000 people.

There were no violations of the law or rules for crossing the contact line.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Sunday, April 21, at 8 a.m. voting in the second round of the presidential election started in Ukraine.

Two candidates were included on the ballot: Volodymyr Zelenskyi (head of the Kvartal 95 studio) and Petro Poroshenko (incumbent President).