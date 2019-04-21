subscribe to newsletter
26.8 27.2
30 30.6
˟
  • Home
  • News
  • Politics
  • Border Guard Service: Russian Security Officers Question Ukrainians Leaving Crimea Regarding Participation In Presidential Election
21 April 2019, Sunday, 19:18 14
Politics 2019-04-21T23:15:05+03:00
Ukrainian news
Border Guard Service: Russian Security Officers Question Ukrainians Leaving Crimea Regarding Participation In

Border Guard Service: Russian Security Officers Question Ukrainians Leaving Crimea Regarding Participation In Presidential Election

The State Border Guard Service states that Russian security officers are questioning Ukrainians leaving Crimea annexed by Russia for participation in the presidential election.

The press service of the State Border Guard Service has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Regarding the situation on the administrative border with the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, there are no unusual or conflict situations, as well as provocations by the occupiers. At the same time, according to the information of citizens crossing the administrative border in the direction of mainland Ukraine, the occupiers question to determine whether those leaving will vote, in which locality, for which candidate and at which polling station,” the report said.

Checkpoints in Donbas work normally.

Currently, the contact line has been crossed by more than 17,000 people.

There were no violations of the law or rules for crossing the contact line.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Sunday, April 21, at 8 a.m. voting in the second round of the presidential election started in Ukraine.

Two candidates were included on the ballot: Volodymyr Zelenskyi (head of the Kvartal 95 studio) and Petro Poroshenko (incumbent President).

Больше новостей о: Crimea Russia election border annexation State Border Guard Service presidential election Ukrainians security officers

Archive
News
U.S. Embassy Congratulates Zelenskyi On Victory At Presidential Election 23:23
Zelenskyi To Present Action Plan For Donbas 23:18
Zelenskyi Ready To Listen To Poroshenko’s Advice 23:15
Groysman Congratulates Zelenskyi On Victory And Thanks Poroshenko For Work 23:11
Poroshenko: Constitutional Court To Declare E-Declaration Of Officials’ Incomes Unconstitutional 22:51
more news
Ukrainian helicopter peacekeepers from the UN mission in DR Congo landed directly on the crater of an active volcano 07:21
Femen Activist Undressed At Polling Station In Kyiv Where Zelenskyi Votes 14:24
Polling Station In Lebedynske Of Donetsk Region Not Opened Due To Refusal Of Commission Members To Fulfill Their Duties - CEC 12:50
Foreign Ministry Checking Information On Presence Of Ukrainians Among Victims Of Series Of Explosions In Sri Lanka 12:19
Poroshenko Declares Election Fair 21:03
more news
Opora: 49.3% Of Voters Vote In 2nd Round Of Presidential Election At 4 PM 19:39
Police Receive 1,068 Reports Of Violations In Presidential Election, Open 12 Criminal Cases As Of 6 PM 19:43
Groysman Congratulates Zelenskyi On Victory And Thanks Poroshenko For Work 23:11
15.30% Of Voters In 42 Of 199 Districts Vote In 2nd Round Of Presidential Election As At 11 AM 12:23
Police Draft Administrative Protocol On Zelenskyi For Showing Filled Ballot 16:26
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok