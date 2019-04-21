Foreign Ministry States Absence Of Injured Ukrainians In Series Of Explosions In Sri Lanka

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reports the absence of Ukrainians among the injured in a series of explosions in Sri Lanka.

The Foreign Ministry said this in a statement with reference to the preliminary data of the Embassy of Ukraine in India, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to preliminary data, as of 03:30 p.m., Sunday, there were 8 explosions in three central hotels in the capital of Sri Lanka, Colombo, as well as in 3 Catholic churches in the capital and suburbs, which led to the death of more than 180 people, including about 35 foreigners.

In connection with the current situation, the Sri Lankan government imposed a curfew on Sunday starting from 06:00 p.m.

There are complications with mobile communication in the country, social networks do not work, the traffic of public transport is difficult, passengers of the Colombo International Airport warn about possible delays when passing security controls during departure and recommend arriving at the airport no later than 4 hours before departure.

Citizens of Ukraine who are in Sri Lanka are recommended to exercise increased vigilance, closely follow the news and recommendations of local authorities, avoid crowded places and closely monitor the further development of the situation in the country.

In the case of an emergency, a threat to life and health, as well as in the case of circumstances requiring an immediate consular response, citizens of Ukraine are advised to immediately contact the Ukrainian Embassy in India.

According to media reports, the death toll has reached 129 people, among those killed at least 9 are foreigners.