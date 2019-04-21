subscribe to newsletter
26.8 27.2
30 30.6
˟
  • Home
  • News
  • Events
  • Foreign Ministry States Absence Of Injured Ukrainians In Series Of Explosions In Sri Lanka
21 April 2019, Sunday, 19:02 14
Events 2019-04-21T23:15:05+03:00
Ukrainian news
Foreign Ministry States Absence Of Injured Ukrainians In Series Of Explosions In Sri Lanka

Foreign Ministry States Absence Of Injured Ukrainians In Series Of Explosions In Sri Lanka

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reports the absence of Ukrainians among the injured in a series of explosions in Sri Lanka.

The Foreign Ministry said this in a statement with reference to the preliminary data of the Embassy of Ukraine in India, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to preliminary data, as of 03:30 p.m., Sunday, there were 8 explosions in three central hotels in the capital of Sri Lanka, Colombo, as well as in 3 Catholic churches in the capital and suburbs, which led to the death of more than 180 people, including about 35 foreigners.

In connection with the current situation, the Sri Lankan government imposed a curfew on Sunday starting from 06:00 p.m.

There are complications with mobile communication in the country, social networks do not work, the traffic of public transport is difficult, passengers of the Colombo International Airport warn about possible delays when passing security controls during departure and recommend arriving at the airport no later than 4 hours before departure.

Citizens of Ukraine who are in Sri Lanka are recommended to exercise increased vigilance, closely follow the news and recommendations of local authorities, avoid crowded places and closely monitor the further development of the situation in the country.

In the case of an emergency, a threat to life and health, as well as in the case of circumstances requiring an immediate consular response, citizens of Ukraine are advised to immediately contact the Ukrainian Embassy in India.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Sunday morning, April 21, at least 6 explosions occurred in a number of hotels and churches in Sri Lanka.

According to media reports, the death toll has reached 129 people, among those killed at least 9 are foreigners.

Больше новостей о: embassy explosions series of explosions Sri Lanka Colombo

Archive
News
U.S. Embassy Congratulates Zelenskyi On Victory At Presidential Election 23:23
Zelenskyi To Present Action Plan For Donbas 23:18
Zelenskyi Ready To Listen To Poroshenko’s Advice 23:15
Groysman Congratulates Zelenskyi On Victory And Thanks Poroshenko For Work 23:11
Poroshenko: Constitutional Court To Declare E-Declaration Of Officials’ Incomes Unconstitutional 22:51
more news
Ukrainian helicopter peacekeepers from the UN mission in DR Congo landed directly on the crater of an active volcano 07:21
Femen Activist Undressed At Polling Station In Kyiv Where Zelenskyi Votes 14:24
Polling Station In Lebedynske Of Donetsk Region Not Opened Due To Refusal Of Commission Members To Fulfill Their Duties - CEC 12:50
Foreign Ministry Checking Information On Presence Of Ukrainians Among Victims Of Series Of Explosions In Sri Lanka 12:19
Poroshenko Declares Election Fair 21:03
more news
Opora: 49.3% Of Voters Vote In 2nd Round Of Presidential Election At 4 PM 19:39
Police Receive 1,068 Reports Of Violations In Presidential Election, Open 12 Criminal Cases As Of 6 PM 19:43
Groysman Congratulates Zelenskyi On Victory And Thanks Poroshenko For Work 23:11
15.30% Of Voters In 42 Of 199 Districts Vote In 2nd Round Of Presidential Election As At 11 AM 12:23
Police Draft Administrative Protocol On Zelenskyi For Showing Filled Ballot 16:26
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok