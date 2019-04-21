subscribe to newsletter
  • Migration Service Issues Over 15,000 ID Cards On Election Day And 2 Days Before
21 April 2019, Sunday, 18:20 12
2019-04-21
Ukrainian news
Migration Service Issues Over 15,000 ID Cards On Election Day And 2 Days Before

Migration Service Issues Over 15,000 ID Cards On Election Day And 2 Days Before

The divisions of the State Migration Service issued more than 15,000 passports with a contactless electronic carrier in the form of an ID card on election day and over the two days before.

The Migration Service's press service has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Within the last three days, 15,003 ID cards were issued by territorial bodies and divisions of the State Migration Service throughout Ukraine (information as of 3 p.m., April 21, 2019)," reads the statement.

In total, since 2016, the State Migration Service has issued more than 3.2 million passports of a citizen of Ukraine in the form of an ID card.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, divisions of the State Migration Service planned to work on the eve and the day of the second round of the presidential election, on April 20 and 21 to issue passports of a citizen of Ukraine.

