subscribe to newsletter
26.8 27.2
30 30.6
˟
  • Home
  • News
  • Politics
  • Voters Turnout In 2nd Round Of Presidential Election 45.26% As At 3 PM
21 April 2019, Sunday, 18:11 20
Politics 2019-04-21T22:45:05+03:00
Ukrainian news
Voters Turnout In 2nd Round Of Presidential Election 45.26% As At 3 PM

Voters Turnout In 2nd Round Of Presidential Election 45.26% As At 3 PM

The turnout of voters in the second round of the presidential election made 45.26% as at 3 p.m.

This follows from the data posted on the panel of the Elections information and analytical system at the Central Election Commission, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In general, voter turnout is lower in the western regions than in the center and in the south-east.

The highest turnout has been recorded in Poltava, Zaporizhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions (50.7-50.9%), and the lowest in Zakarpattia and Ivano-Frankivsk regions (29.64% and 37%).

Region (range of districts)

Voters turnout, %

All over Ukraine

45.26

Vinnytsia region (11-18)

45.52

Volyn region (19-23)

43.77

Dnipropetrovsk region (24-40)

50.9

Donetsk region (41-61)

44.82

Zhytomyr region (62-67)

44.85

Zakarpattia region (68-73)

29.64

Zaporizhia region (74-82)

50.8

Ivano-Frankivsk region (83-89)

37.00

Kyiv region (90-98)

47.93

Kirovohrad region (99-103)

47.73

Luhansk region (104-114)

45.05

Lviv region (115-126)

40.34

Mykolayiv region (127-132)

48.33

Odesa region (133-143)

43.96

Poltava region (144-151)

50.37

Rivne region (152-156)

42.26

Sumy region (157-162)

47.93

Ternopil region (163-167)

40.79

Kharkiv region (168-181)

48.18

Kherson region (182-186)

45.54

Khmelnytskyi region (187-193)

44.85

Cherkasy region (194-200)

47.34

Chernivtsi region (201-204)

34.93

Chernihiv region (205-210)

48.55

Kyiv (211-223)

46.14

In comparison with the first round of the election, the turnout in the second one is slightly higher.

On March 31, the turnout at 3 p.m. was 45.11%.

The total voter turnout data will be known after 8 p.m., when the voting ends.

In the first round, the turnout was 63.53% in Ukraine and 62.8% in total (including the foreign districts).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the voting in the second round of presidential election is held from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

30.3 million citizens are able to vote, including almost 0.5 million Ukrainians abroad.

Two candidates are included on the ballot: Volodymyr Zelenskyi (head of the Kvartal 95 studio) and Petro Poroshenko (incumbent President).

The one who gets more votes than the competitor wins.

The CEC is obliged to establish the election results not later than on May 1.

Больше новостей о: presidential election elections 2019 voters turnout

Archive
News
U.S. Embassy Congratulates Zelenskyi On Victory At Presidential Election 23:23
Zelenskyi To Present Action Plan For Donbas 23:18
Zelenskyi Ready To Listen To Poroshenko’s Advice 23:15
Groysman Congratulates Zelenskyi On Victory And Thanks Poroshenko For Work 23:11
Poroshenko: Constitutional Court To Declare E-Declaration Of Officials’ Incomes Unconstitutional 22:51
more news
Ukrainian helicopter peacekeepers from the UN mission in DR Congo landed directly on the crater of an active volcano 07:21
Femen Activist Undressed At Polling Station In Kyiv Where Zelenskyi Votes 14:24
Polling Station In Lebedynske Of Donetsk Region Not Opened Due To Refusal Of Commission Members To Fulfill Their Duties - CEC 12:50
Foreign Ministry Checking Information On Presence Of Ukrainians Among Victims Of Series Of Explosions In Sri Lanka 12:19
Poroshenko Declares Election Fair 21:03
more news
Opora: 49.3% Of Voters Vote In 2nd Round Of Presidential Election At 4 PM 19:39
Police Receive 1,068 Reports Of Violations In Presidential Election, Open 12 Criminal Cases As Of 6 PM 19:43
Groysman Congratulates Zelenskyi On Victory And Thanks Poroshenko For Work 23:11
15.30% Of Voters In 42 Of 199 Districts Vote In 2nd Round Of Presidential Election As At 11 AM 12:23
Police Draft Administrative Protocol On Zelenskyi For Showing Filled Ballot 16:26
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok