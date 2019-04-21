Voters Turnout In 2nd Round Of Presidential Election 45.26% As At 3 PM

The turnout of voters in the second round of the presidential election made 45.26% as at 3 p.m.\r\nThis follows from the data posted on the panel of the Elections information and analytical system at the Central Election Commission, Ukrainian News Agency reports.In general, voter turnout is lower in the western regions than in the center and in the south-east.\r\nThe highest turnout has been recorded in Poltava, Zaporizhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions (50.7-50.9%), and the lowest in Zakarpattia and Ivano-Frankivsk regions (29.64% and 37%).\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nRegion (range of districts)\r\n\r\n\r\nVoters turnout, %\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nAll over Ukraine\r\n\r\n\r\n45.26\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nVinnytsia region (11-18)\r\n\r\n\r\n45.52\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nVolyn region (19-23)\r\n\r\n\r\n43.77\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nDnipropetrovsk region (24-40)\r\n\r\n\r\n50.9\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nDonetsk region (41-61)\r\n\r\n\r\n44.82\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nZhytomyr region (62-67)\r\n\r\n\r\n44.85\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nZakarpattia region (68-73)\r\n\r\n\r\n29.64\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nZaporizhia region (74-82)\r\n\r\n\r\n50.8\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nIvano-Frankivsk region (83-89)\r\n\r\n\r\n37.00\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nKyiv region (90-98)\r\n\r\n\r\n47.93\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nKirovohrad region (99-103)\r\n\r\n\r\n47.73\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nLuhansk region (104-114)\r\n\r\n\r\n45.05\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nLviv region (115-126)\r\n\r\n\r\n40.34\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nMykolayiv region (127-132)\r\n\r\n\r\n48.33\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nOdesa region (133-143)\r\n\r\n\r\n43.96\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nPoltava region (144-151)\r\n\r\n\r\n50.37\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nRivne region (152-156)\r\n\r\n\r\n42.26\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nSumy region (157-162)\r\n\r\n\r\n47.93\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nTernopil region (163-167)\r\n\r\n\r\n40.79\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nKharkiv region (168-181)\r\n\r\n\r\n48.18\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nKherson region (182-186)\r\n\r\n\r\n45.54\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nKhmelnytskyi region (187-193)\r\n\r\n\r\n44.85\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nCherkasy region (194-200)\r\n\r\n\r\n47.34\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nChernivtsi region (201-204)\r\n\r\n\r\n34.93\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nChernihiv region (205-210)\r\n\r\n\r\n48.55\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nKyiv (211-223)\r\n\r\n\r\n46.14\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nIn comparison with the first round of the election, the turnout in the second one is slightly higher.\r\nOn March 31, the turnout at 3 p.m. was 45.11%.\r\nThe total voter turnout data will be known after 8 p.m., when the voting ends.\r\nIn the first round, the turnout was 63.53% in Ukraine and 62.8% in total (including the foreign districts).\r\nAs Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the voting in the second round of presidential election is held from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.\r\n30.3 million citizens are able to vote, including almost 0.5 million Ukrainians abroad.\r\nTwo candidates are included on the ballot: Volodymyr Zelenskyi (head of the Kvartal 95 studio) and Petro Poroshenko (incumbent President).\r\nThe one who gets more votes than the competitor wins.\r\nThe CEC is obliged to establish the election results not later than on May 1.