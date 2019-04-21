Voters Turnout In 2nd Round Of Presidential Election 45.26% As At 3 PM

The turnout of voters in the second round of the presidential election made 45.26% as at 3 p.m.

This follows from the data posted on the panel of the Elections information and analytical system at the Central Election Commission, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In general, voter turnout is lower in the western regions than in the center and in the south-east.

The highest turnout has been recorded in Poltava, Zaporizhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions (50.7-50.9%), and the lowest in Zakarpattia and Ivano-Frankivsk regions (29.64% and 37%).

Region (range of districts) Voters turnout, % All over Ukraine 45.26 Vinnytsia region (11-18) 45.52 Volyn region (19-23) 43.77 Dnipropetrovsk region (24-40) 50.9 Donetsk region (41-61) 44.82 Zhytomyr region (62-67) 44.85 Zakarpattia region (68-73) 29.64 Zaporizhia region (74-82) 50.8 Ivano-Frankivsk region (83-89) 37.00 Kyiv region (90-98) 47.93 Kirovohrad region (99-103) 47.73 Luhansk region (104-114) 45.05 Lviv region (115-126) 40.34 Mykolayiv region (127-132) 48.33 Odesa region (133-143) 43.96 Poltava region (144-151) 50.37 Rivne region (152-156) 42.26 Sumy region (157-162) 47.93 Ternopil region (163-167) 40.79 Kharkiv region (168-181) 48.18 Kherson region (182-186) 45.54 Khmelnytskyi region (187-193) 44.85 Cherkasy region (194-200) 47.34 Chernivtsi region (201-204) 34.93 Chernihiv region (205-210) 48.55 Kyiv (211-223) 46.14

In comparison with the first round of the election, the turnout in the second one is slightly higher.

On March 31, the turnout at 3 p.m. was 45.11%.

The total voter turnout data will be known after 8 p.m., when the voting ends.

In the first round, the turnout was 63.53% in Ukraine and 62.8% in total (including the foreign districts).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the voting in the second round of presidential election is held from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

30.3 million citizens are able to vote, including almost 0.5 million Ukrainians abroad.

Two candidates are included on the ballot: Volodymyr Zelenskyi (head of the Kvartal 95 studio) and Petro Poroshenko (incumbent President).

The one who gets more votes than the competitor wins.

The CEC is obliged to establish the election results not later than on May 1.