Police Draft Administrative Protocol On Zelenskyi For Showing Filled Ballot

The police have drafted an administrative protocol on presidential candidate Volodymyr Zelenskyi for showing his ballot after voting.\r\nThe Kyiv police said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.\r\n“The police arrived at the candidate’s electoral headquarters, where they drafted administrative materials on Volodymyr Zelenskyi under Article 212-10 (Violation of restrictions on the conduct of pre-election campaigns) of the Administrative Offenses Code of Ukraine,” the report said.\r\nThe sanction of the article provides for a fine of 30 to 50 non-taxable minimum incomes of citizens (UAH 510 - 850).\r\nMaterials will be transferred to a court.\r\nAs Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyi during a vote showed his ballot to the cameras after he put a "for" mark.