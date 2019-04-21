subscribe to newsletter
  • Police Draft Administrative Protocol On Zelenskyi For Showing Filled Ballot
21 April 2019, Sunday, 16:26 16
Politics 2019-04-21T16:28:14+03:00
Ukrainian news
Police Draft Administrative Protocol On Zelenskyi For Showing Filled Ballot

The police have drafted an administrative protocol on presidential candidate Volodymyr Zelenskyi for showing his ballot after voting.

The Kyiv police said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“The police arrived at the candidate’s electoral headquarters, where they drafted administrative materials on Volodymyr Zelenskyi under Article 212-10 (Violation of restrictions on the conduct of pre-election campaigns) of the Administrative Offenses Code of Ukraine,” the report said.

The sanction of the article provides for a fine of 30 to 50 non-taxable minimum incomes of citizens (UAH 510 - 850).

Materials will be transferred to a court.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyi during a vote showed his ballot to the cameras after he put a "for" mark.

Больше новостей о: election police presidential election presidential candidate voting Volodymyr Zelenskyi administrative protocol allot

