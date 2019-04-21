45.94% Of Voters In 7 Of 199 Districts Vote In 2nd Round Of Presidential Election As At 3 PM

45.94% of voters in seven of the 199 districts voted in the second round of the presidential election as at 3 p.m.

This follows from the data posted on the panel of the Elections information and analytical system at the Central Election Commission, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Region (range of districts) Voters turnout, % All over Ukraine 45.94 Vinnytsia region (11-18) no data Volyn region (19-23) no data Dnipropetrovsk region (24-40) 47.03 Donetsk region (41-61) 37.83 Zhytomyr region (62-67) no data Zakarpattia region (68-73) no data Zaporizhia region (74-82) no data Ivano-Frankivsk region (83-89) no data Kyiv region (90-98) no data Kirovohrad region (99-103) no data Luhansk region (104-114) 40.75 Lviv region (115-126) no data Mykolayiv region (127-132) no data Odesa region (133-143) no data Poltava region (144-151) no data Rivne region (152-156) 42.97 Sumy region (157-162) 48.28 Ternopil region (163-167) no data Kharkiv region (168-181) 45.75 Kherson region (182-186) no data Khmelnytskyi region (187-193) no data Cherkasy region (194-200) no data Chernivtsi region (201-204) no data Chernihiv region (205-210) no data Kyiv (211-223) no data

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the voting in the second round of presidential election is held from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

30.3 million citizens are able to vote, including almost 0.5 million Ukrainians abroad.

Two candidates are included on the ballot: Volodymyr Zelenskyi (head of the Kvartal 95 studio) and Petro Poroshenko (incumbent President).

The one who gets more votes than the competitor wins.

The CEC is obliged to establish the election results not later than on May 1.

The inauguration of the President-elect must take place not later than on May 31.