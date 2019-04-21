45.94% Of Voters In 7 Of 199 Districts Vote In 2nd Round Of Presidential Election As At 3 PM

45.94% of voters in seven of the 199 districts voted in the second round of the presidential election as at 3 p.m.This follows from the data posted on the panel of the Elections information and analytical system at the Central Election Commission, Ukrainian News Agency reports.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nRegion (range of districts)\r\n\r\n\r\nVoters turnout, %\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nAll over Ukraine\r\n\r\n\r\n45.94\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nVinnytsia region (11-18)\r\n\r\n\r\nno data\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nVolyn region (19-23)\r\n\r\n\r\nno data\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nDnipropetrovsk region (24-40)\r\n\r\n\r\n47.03\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nDonetsk region (41-61)\r\n\r\n\r\n37.83\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nZhytomyr region (62-67)\r\n\r\n\r\nno data\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nZakarpattia region (68-73)\r\n\r\n\r\nno data\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nZaporizhia region (74-82)\r\n\r\n\r\nno data\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nIvano-Frankivsk region (83-89)\r\n\r\n\r\nno data\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nKyiv region (90-98)\r\n\r\n\r\nno data\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nKirovohrad region (99-103)\r\n\r\n\r\nno data\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nLuhansk region (104-114)\r\n\r\n\r\n40.75\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nLviv region (115-126)\r\n\r\n\r\nno data\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nMykolayiv region (127-132)\r\n\r\n\r\nno data\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nOdesa region (133-143)\r\n\r\n\r\nno data\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nPoltava region (144-151)\r\n\r\n\r\nno data\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nRivne region (152-156)\r\n\r\n\r\n42.97\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nSumy region (157-162)\r\n\r\n\r\n48.28\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nTernopil region (163-167)\r\n\r\n\r\nno data\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nKharkiv region (168-181)\r\n\r\n\r\n45.75\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nKherson region (182-186)\r\n\r\n\r\nno data\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nKhmelnytskyi region (187-193)\r\n\r\n\r\nno data\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nCherkasy region (194-200)\r\n\r\n\r\nno data\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nChernivtsi region (201-204)\r\n\r\n\r\nno data\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nChernihiv region (205-210)\r\n\r\n\r\nno data\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nKyiv (211-223)\r\n\r\n\r\nno data\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nAs Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the voting in the second round of presidential election is held from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.30.3 million citizens are able to vote, including almost 0.5 million Ukrainians abroad.Two candidates are included on the ballot: Volodymyr Zelenskyi (head of the Kvartal 95 studio) and Petro Poroshenko (incumbent President).The one who gets more votes than the competitor wins.The CEC is obliged to establish the election results not later than on May 1.The inauguration of the President-elect must take place not later than on May 31.