Zelenskyi Should Be Fined UAH 1,700 - Opora Head Aivazovska

Olha Aivazovska, board chairperson of the Opora civic network, expects that presidential candidate Volodymyr Zelenskyi will be fined UAH 1,700 for demonstrating of his ballot paper after the voting.

She said this at a press conference, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“We have seen that one of the candidates showed his ballot paper to television cameras. I very much hope that law enforcement agencies will respond to divulging voting secrets the same as on March 31,” said Aivazovska.

She noted that according to the results of the first round of the presidential election, about 200 administrative protocols on administrative violation were drawn up, including in relation to the Members of Parliament, who paid a fine of about 100 non-taxable minimum incomes of citizens or UAH 1,700.

In general, according to her, as at 12:00 p.m., Sunday, the organization’s observers recorded half as many violations during the voting regarding the secrecy of the vote: in the first round they were recorded at 5.7% of the polling stations, now 2.2% of the polling stations.

She described the voting process in the morning during the second round of election as more transparent and qualitative from the point of view of ensuring electoral rights and the course of voting as compared with the first round of presidential election on March 31.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the police intend to give a legal assessment of Zelenskyi’s demonstration of his ballot paper.