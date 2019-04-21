CVU: Manipulative Information On Ballot Filling Spreading In Social Networks

subscribe to newsletter
The Committee of Voters of Ukraine (CVU) states that manipulative information about filling out ballots is distributed in social networks.

The CVU has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"It is indicated that you need not only to vote for one of the candidates, but at the same time strike out the name of another one or put other marks across his name. One of such messages on the social network Facebook has received more than 35,000 shares. The CVU states, that such actions may lead to invalidation of ballots," reads the statement.

It is also reported that in a number of regions attempts were made to give ballots to voters without passports.

In Zaporizhia, CVU observers record the facts of transporting citizens to polling stations.

According to the observers, voters are driven by cars with green ribbons.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the police received 562 reports of violations at the presidential election as of 2 p.m., Sunday.

