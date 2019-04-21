subscribe to newsletter
  • Opora: 25.7% Of Voters Vote In Second Round Of Presidential Election As At 12 PM
21 April 2019, Sunday, 15:39 20
Politics 2019-04-21T20:00:05+03:00
Ukrainian news
Opora: 25.7% Of Voters Vote In Second Round Of Presidential Election As At 12 PM

25.7% of voters voted in the second round of the presidential election as at 12 p.m.

The organization’s board chairman Olha Aivazovska has said this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I am ready to announce the latest data on voter turnout at 12:00 p.m.: throughout Ukraine - 25.7%, error for regions of 1.4%. And we can talk by regions: the turnout at 12:00 p.m. in the center of Ukraine is 26.7%, in the east - 29.7%, in the south - 28.2%, in the west - 18.4%," said Aivazovska.

She noted that on Sunday morning the highest turnout is in the eastern regions, and the lowest in the western.

She explained this with the celebration of Palm Sunday.

Aivazovska suggested that the turnout could be evened out in the afternoon.

In general, she described the voting process in the morning during the second round of the election as more transparent and qualitative than in the first round of the presidential election on March 31.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to data of the Central Election Commission, the turnout of voters in the second round of the presidential election made 18.15% as at 11:00 a.m.

