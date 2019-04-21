Police Receive 562 Reports Of Violations In Presidential Election As Of 2 PM

The police received 562 reports of violations in the presidential election as of 2 p.m., Sunday.

Ivan Varchenko, an adviser to the Ukrainian Minister of Interior Affairs, announced this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The police registered 562 applications related to the election process: illegal campaigning, ballot photographing, threat of physical violence, attempts to take away ballots.

Varchenko noted that the dynamics of reports of violations are approximately similar to those observed on March 31, during the first round of presidential elections (522 messages).

Information was entered in the register of pre-trial investigations under four reports, and six administrative protocols were drawn up.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Sunday, April 21, at 8 a.m. voting in the second round of the presidential election started in Ukraine.

Two candidates were included on the ballot: Volodymyr Zelenskyi (head of the Kvartal 95 studio) and Petro Poroshenko (incumbent President).