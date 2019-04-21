Voters Turnout In 2nd Round Of Presidential Election 18.15% As At 11:00 AM

The turnout of voters in the second round of the presidential election made 18.15% as at 11:00 a.m.\r\nThis follows from the data posted on the panel of the Elections information and analytical system at the Central Election Commission, Ukrainian News Agency reports.\r\nIn general, as at 11:00 a.m., turnout is low in the West, medium in the Center, and medium and high in the East and South.\r\nThe highest turnout was recorded in Zaporizhia region (24.62%), and the lowest - in Zakarpattia region (8.64%).\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nRegion (range of constituencies)\r\n\r\n\r\nVoters turnout, %\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nAll over Ukraine\r\n\r\n\r\n18.15\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nVinnytsia region (11-18)\r\n\r\n\r\n17.06\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nVolyn region (19-23)\r\n\r\n\r\n13.99\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nDnipropetrovsk region (24-40)\r\n\r\n\r\n23.21\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nDonetsk region (41-61)\r\n\r\n\r\n20.89\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nZhytomyr region (62-67)\r\n\r\n\r\n17.42\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nZakarpattia region (68-73)\r\n\r\n\r\n8.64\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nZaporizhia region (74-82)\r\n\r\n\r\n24.62\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nIvano-Frankivsk region (83-89)\r\n\r\n\r\n10.81\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nKyiv region (90-98)\r\n\r\n\r\n19.61\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nKirovohrad region (99-103)\r\n\r\n\r\n22.53\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nLuhansk region (104-114)\r\n\r\n\r\n22.71\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nLviv region (115-126)\r\n\r\n\r\n12.14\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nMykolayiv region (127-132)\r\n\r\n\r\n22.95\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nOdesa region (133-143)\r\n\r\n\r\n17.35\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nPoltava region (144-151)\r\n\r\n\r\n22.53\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nRivne region (152-156)\r\n\r\n\r\n13.84\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nSumy region (157-162)\r\n\r\n\r\n20.54\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nTernopil region (163-167)\r\n\r\n\r\n11.60\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nKharkiv region (168-181)\r\n\r\n\r\n19.63\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nKherson region (182-186)\r\n\r\n\r\n22.06\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nKhmelnytskyi region (187-193)\r\n\r\n\r\n15.89\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nCherkasy region (194-200)\r\n\r\n\r\n21.04\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nChernivtsi region (201-204)\r\n\r\n\r\n10.90\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nChernihiv region (205-210)\r\n\r\n\r\n20.13\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nKyiv (211-223)\r\n\r\n\r\n16.45\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nIn the first round of the presidential election on March 31, the voters turnout in Ukraine as at 11:00 a.m. was lower - 16.65%\r\nAs Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the voting in the second round of presidential election is held from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.\r\n30.3 million citizens are able to vote, including almost 0.5 million Ukrainians abroad.\r\nTwo candidates are included on the ballot: Volodymyr Zelenskyi (head of the Kvartal 95 studio) and Petro Poroshenko (incumbent President).\r\nThe one who gets more votes than the competitor wins.\r\nThe CEC is obliged to establish the election results not later than on May 1.\r\nThe inauguration of the President-elect must take place not later than on May 31.