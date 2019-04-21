Voters Turnout In 2nd Round Of Presidential Election 18.15% As At 11:00 AM

The turnout of voters in the second round of the presidential election made 18.15% as at 11:00 a.m.

This follows from the data posted on the panel of the Elections information and analytical system at the Central Election Commission, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In general, as at 11:00 a.m., turnout is low in the West, medium in the Center, and medium and high in the East and South.

The highest turnout was recorded in Zaporizhia region (24.62%), and the lowest - in Zakarpattia region (8.64%).

Region (range of constituencies) Voters turnout, % All over Ukraine 18.15 Vinnytsia region (11-18) 17.06 Volyn region (19-23) 13.99 Dnipropetrovsk region (24-40) 23.21 Donetsk region (41-61) 20.89 Zhytomyr region (62-67) 17.42 Zakarpattia region (68-73) 8.64 Zaporizhia region (74-82) 24.62 Ivano-Frankivsk region (83-89) 10.81 Kyiv region (90-98) 19.61 Kirovohrad region (99-103) 22.53 Luhansk region (104-114) 22.71 Lviv region (115-126) 12.14 Mykolayiv region (127-132) 22.95 Odesa region (133-143) 17.35 Poltava region (144-151) 22.53 Rivne region (152-156) 13.84 Sumy region (157-162) 20.54 Ternopil region (163-167) 11.60 Kharkiv region (168-181) 19.63 Kherson region (182-186) 22.06 Khmelnytskyi region (187-193) 15.89 Cherkasy region (194-200) 21.04 Chernivtsi region (201-204) 10.90 Chernihiv region (205-210) 20.13 Kyiv (211-223) 16.45

In the first round of the presidential election on March 31, the voters turnout in Ukraine as at 11:00 a.m. was lower - 16.65%

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the voting in the second round of presidential election is held from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

30.3 million citizens are able to vote, including almost 0.5 million Ukrainians abroad.

Two candidates are included on the ballot: Volodymyr Zelenskyi (head of the Kvartal 95 studio) and Petro Poroshenko (incumbent President).

The one who gets more votes than the competitor wins.

The CEC is obliged to establish the election results not later than on May 1.

The inauguration of the President-elect must take place not later than on May 31.