Poroshenko Votes In 2nd Round Of Presidential Election

President Petro Poroshenko voted in the second round of the presidential election.

A correspondent of Ukrainian News Agency reported this from the scene.

Poroshenko arrived at the polling station with his spouse and children.

“I am proud of how election is organized this year - we have free will of citizens and a protected democratic tradition. This is what characterizes Ukraine as a European state,” he said.

The President stressed that the further process of European integration depends on the election results.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Sunday, April 21, at 08:00 a.m. voting in the second round of the presidential election started in Ukraine.

Voting will last until 08:00 p.m.