subscribe to newsletter
26.8 27.2
30 30.6
˟
  • Home
  • News
  • Politics
  • Femen Activist Undressed At Polling Station In Kyiv Where Zelenskyi Votes
21 April 2019, Sunday, 14:24 25
Politics 2019-04-21T14:25:13+03:00
Ukrainian news
Femen Activist Undressed At Polling Station In Kyiv Where Zelenskyi Votes

Femen Activist Undressed At Polling Station In Kyiv Where Zelenskyi Votes

The activist of the Femen movement has undressed near the polling station in Kyiv, where the presidential candidate Volodymyr Zelenskyi votes.

A correspondent of Ukrainian News Agency reported this from the scene.

“Stop raping the country!,” demanded the activist.

When Zelenskyi entered the precinct, she took off her outwear, remained in trousers, and shouted this slogan.

On her stomach was written - "Zelenskyi - a pig in a poke."

She noted that she is campaigning against both presidential candidates.

The police did not detain the activist.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Sunday, April 21, at 08:00 a.m. voting in the second round of the presidential election started in Ukraine.

Больше новостей о: Kyiv presidential candidate voting Femen Volodymyr Zelenskyi polling station

Archive
News
Police Receive 562 Reports Of Violations In Presidential Election As Of 2 PM 15:32
Voters Turnout In 2nd Round Of Presidential Election 18.15% As At 11:00 AM 14:47
Poroshenko Votes In 2nd Round Of Presidential Election 14:42
Femen Activist Undressed At Polling Station In Kyiv Where Zelenskyi Votes 14:24
Polling Station In Lebedynske Of Donetsk Region Not Opened Due To Refusal Of Commission Members To Fulfill Their Duties - CEC 12:50
more news
Ukrainian helicopter peacekeepers from the UN mission in DR Congo landed directly on the crater of an active volcano 07:21
Poroshenko And Zelenskyi Kneel At Debate 20:08
Police: 22,000 People Present At Debate At NSC Olimpiyskiy 20:51
IMF Considers Nationalization Of PrivatBank Legal 18:28
Zelenskyi’s Defense Expert Aparshyn: 30-40% Of Defense Ministry’s Budget Goes Via Corruption Schemes 18:20
more news
Ukrainian helicopter peacekeepers from the UN mission in DR Congo landed directly on the crater of an active volcano 07:21
Ukraine Starts Voting In 2nd Round Of Presidential Election 08:19
Zelenskyi Votes In 2nd Round Of Presidential Election 12:12
Police Receives 179 Reports Of Violations In Presidential Election As Of 11:00 AM 12:15
Foreign Ministry Checking Information On Presence Of Ukrainians Among Victims Of Series Of Explosions In Sri Lanka 12:19
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok