Femen Activist Undressed At Polling Station In Kyiv Where Zelenskyi Votes

The activist of the Femen movement has undressed near the polling station in Kyiv, where the presidential candidate Volodymyr Zelenskyi votes.

A correspondent of Ukrainian News Agency reported this from the scene.

“Stop raping the country!,” demanded the activist.

When Zelenskyi entered the precinct, she took off her outwear, remained in trousers, and shouted this slogan.

On her stomach was written - "Zelenskyi - a pig in a poke."

She noted that she is campaigning against both presidential candidates.

The police did not detain the activist.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Sunday, April 21, at 08:00 a.m. voting in the second round of the presidential election started in Ukraine.